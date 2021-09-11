Welcome to Veloren!

Veloren is a multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust. It is inspired by games such as Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft.

Veloren is fully open-source, licensed under GPL 3. It uses original graphics, musics and other assets created by its community. Being contributor-driven, its development community and user community is one and the same: developers, players, artists and musicians come together to develop the game.

In-game screenshot In-game screenshot In-game screenshot In-game screenshot In-game screenshot In-game screenshot In-game screenshot In-game screenshot In-game screenshot In-game screenshot In-game screenshot

Development of Veloren started in mid-2018. There are around 20 active developers working on the game, with another 20 artists, writers, designers, and composers contributing as well. Over 150 people have contributed to the project. Veloren currently has builds for Windows, Linux, and MacOS.

What are you waiting for?

Latest development updates

Veloren 0.11 Release

0.11 Release Today, Veloren is releasing 0.11. This version is 3 months in the making, and we have a lot to show off! If you're reading this before 18:00 GMT today (September 11th), make sure to join the release party. To join, you can download the game f…

5 minute read 11 September 2021

This Week In Veloren 135

This week, we see some changes to how sprite collections work. We also hear about some improvements to how admins can control loot tables on their servers. - AngelOnFira, TWiV Editor Contributor Work Thanks to this week's contributors, @zesterer, @Sam, @P…

3 minute read 30 August 2021

This Week In Veloren 134

This week, we see the plans for the 0.11 release. RTSim sees some optimizations, and we examine the situation with CI runners. - AngelOnFira, TWiV Editor Contributor Work Thanks to this week's contributors, @xMAC94x, @XVar, @Sam, @imbris, @ubruntu, and @f…

8 minute read 23 August 2021
Read older posts...