Welcome to Veloren!

Veloren is a multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust. It is inspired by games such as Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft.

Veloren is fully open-source, licensed under GPL 3. It uses original graphics, musics and other assets created by its community. Being contributor-driven, its development community and user community is one and the same: developers, players, artists and musicians come together to develop the game.

Development of Veloren started in mid-2018. There are around 20 active developers working on the game, with another 20 artists, writers, designers, and composers contributing as well. Over 150 people have contributed to the project. Veloren currently has builds for Windows, Linux, and MacOS.

What are you waiting for?